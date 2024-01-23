Peruvian Hass avocado making Malaysian market debut

The Malaysian Department of Agriculture posted the phytosanitary requirements and the list of production and packing zones approved for Peruvian Hass avocado to enter the Malaysian market as soon as possible.

The agreement entailed a decade’s work between the Peruvian Ministry of Agriculture, SENASA, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, represented by the General Directorate of Economic Promotion, and Peru’s Embassy in Malaysia, as well as national producers.

Avocado imports have increased by about 98% in the last five years in the Malaysian market and amounted to 15 million in 2022. Its largest suppliers are Australia, with a 74 % share of shipments, Kenya, with 10 %, and New Zealand, accounting for 3 % of imports.

Peru is the world’s second-largest exporter of avocado, grapes, and asparagus, and is steadily increasing its share every year.

Related articles: Peruvian fruit to access eight new markets in 2024

According to the Association of Exporters (ADEX), between January and September 2023, Peru increased avocado exports by 9% year-on-year.

According to Comercial ADEX Data Trade, between January and September, Peruvian avocado reached 36 markets worldwide, with the Netherlands leading the list of destinations with 30% of total shipments, raking in $ 293 million in revenue.