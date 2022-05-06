A 7 step guide to conducting a carbon footprint analysis for your indoor farm

There are a lot of publicly available reports that can be used as guides in your method of analysis. Some of these sources include: The Greenhouse Gas Protocol: A Corporate Accounting and Reporting Standard (Revised Edition) by the World Resources Institute and the General Reporting Protocol by The Climate Registry.

These reports provide practical examples of calculations and detailed explanations of the terminology mentioned in this article.

#3: Outline the Advantages and Business Goals of the Analysis

Outline the advantage of this analysis for your operation. Will this set you as a leader amongst other industry players? Does it hold value for your investors? Can it help you manage resources in a way that will result in cost savings? After you determine all the advantages, outline your short-term and long-term goals. A short-term goal could be something as simple as “Setting Reduction Targets” and a long-term goal can be “Preparedness for Sustainability Certifications.”

#4: Define the Boundaries and Scopes

A boundary is essentially the area you will be assessing. It should have its own source of energy that is controlled by the operation. For this case, it would be the total area of your farm (not just the production area of the operation).

Carbon footprint analyses usually assess direct and indirect emissions that are categorized under a number of “Scopes.” For this methodology, start with Scope 1: direct emissions that come from sources that are owned or controlled by your farm, and Scope 2: indirect emissions that come from purchased electricity. For example, if your greenhouse has a boiler on site, the emissions from the radiant heating system would be considered under Scope 1 whereas your supplemental grow lights or refrigeration unit that runs on purchased electricity from your provider would be Scope 2.

(Scope 3 refers to indirect emissions from sources not controlled by your farm - essentially, the greater supply chain you may be working with to purchase consumables like fertilizers or to distribute your product. This may be less of a focus if this is your first time conducting a carbon footprint analysis but should still be on your radar.)