GrubMarket acquires Florida importer

San Francisco-based food technology company, GrubMarket, has announced further expansion with its acquisition of Florida-based Vega Produce.

Vega Produce is an international fresh produce company focused on the East Coast of the United States. It sources over 200 high-quality, specialty and exotic Asian fruits and vegetables from nearly 40 countries across the globe.

In addition, Vega Produce uses sustainable packaging, including micro-perforated and leak-free seal packaging, as well as strong food safety measures. Notably, it has gained safety certifications such as Non-GMO, NOP, Global Gap and PrimusGFS.

Alejandro Toro, President of Vega Produce said that “we strive to be the most reliable distributor of the highest quality products for our customers across the nation and we also offer access to a best-in-class grower network across North and South America.”

“We are thrilled to learn that GrubMarket shares these goals and has built out such a well-integrated and much-needed eCommerce and technology-enabled platform to bring fresh food to so many important customers across the country,” he added.

GrubMarket's CEO, Mike Xu, recognized that "Vega Produce is an outstanding food distribution business” and “a leader in food safety practices”. He also noted its “strong supplier and grower networks”.

Importantly, “this acquisition enables GrubMarket to further strengthen its presence on the East Coast and officially enter Florida, which is a key market for food distribution”, he continued.

This latest deal contributes to Grubmarket’s ongoing international growth, following acquisitions over the last year of other important fruit and vegetable companies, like the U.S.’s Sierra Produce and Grant J. Hunt and more recently, Argentina’s Salix Fruits.

Vega Produce's current leadership team will continue to be manage the company. However, it will also benefit from GrubMarket's innovative software-as-a-service platform, WholesaleWare software suite.