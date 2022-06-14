The fruit and vegetable sector is optimistic about the next edition of Fruit Attraction 2022

PRESS RELEASE

Fruit Attraction, the International Fruit and Vegetable Trade Fair, confirms that its next edition, organised by IFEMA MADRID and FEPEX, will be held from 4th to 6th October. With more than four months to go, 85 percent of the contracted space is already confirmed.

All in all, the forecasts for 2022 are optimistic, with participation figures similar to those of 2019, with 90,000 professionals and around 1,800 companies.

For both organisers of the event, IFEMA MADRID and FEPEX, these parameters demonstrate the interest and support of the fruit and vegetable sector in promoting the fair as a fundamental instrument for the internationalisation of the sector and a meeting point for all the professionals involved in the entire supply chain.

At the moment, the Fair has confirmed the participation of practically all the production areas and Autonomous Communities of Spain, as well as the international participation of 42 countries*, which demonstrates the firm commitment of the whole sector to the project in this edition.

Fruit Attraction 2022 will occupy eight halls at the IFEMA MADRID exhibition centre - 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9 and 10 - making the city the world epicentre for the marketing of fresh produce, with innovation, quality and diversity as the main attributes recognised by operators and retailers from all over the world as essential for planning their campaigns at a key time such as October.

Specific areas

On this occasion, in addition to the already recognised Fresh Produce and Auxiliary Industry areas, there will be a new monographic area, start-ups hub, dedicated to newly created companies. It will also promote Fresh Food Logistics, the industry platform for logistics, transport and cold chain management for fresh food.

It is also once again committed to transformation solutions through innovation, sustainability and digitalisation with the Smart Agro Area, innovative products that apply information technologies to the fruit and vegetable sector, and Biotech Attraction, research and technological development in agrobiology/plant biotechnology.

Ecorganic Market, the exclusive space for the marketing and export of organic products, continues to gain momentum. Strawberries will play a leading role at this edition with the Fresh&Star area.

As usual, the Innovation Hub space, which will be joined by the Innova Forum, will bring together innovation and cutting-edge developments in the sector. In this area, the fair will host the Innovation Hub Awards for innovation and entrepreneurship, which have become a fundamental event for supporting the entrepreneurial commitment of companies.

International Buyers Programme

Fruit Attraction offers participants a platform for international promotion and expansion. In this sense, IFEMA MADRID will once again make a significant investment in the International Buyers Programme, which attracts hundreds of buyers, retail purchasing managers, importers and wholesalers from all over the world to Madrid, supported by ICEX and the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food.

This programme is joined by the Guest Importing Country, featuring the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia and Canada. Fruit Attraction will therefore promote relations with these two markets, backed by a full programme of round tables, guided tours of the fair and B2B sessions.