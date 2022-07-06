Fresh del Monte to offer Italian melons

Fresh Del Monte announced its collaboration with OP Sermide Ortofruit to bring Salse Valley melons to Italy and Europe.

The global leader in the production of fresh fruit will team up with OP Sermide Ortofruit, an Italian company recognized for producing quality fruit and vegetables.

The partnership has the main objective of bringing delicious melons from the Salse Valleys to the tables of Italian and European consumers.

The Salse Valleys is a production area near Sermide (Mantua) recognized for the unique chemical composition, physical structure and salinity it gives to the final product.

The Del Monte branded varieties that are offered, have a high sugar content with a delicate taste and texture.

''Del Monte is recognized worldwide as a quality brand and the collaboration with a company such as OP Sermide Ortofruit reflects the intention to diversify the product portfolio, focusing on excellence of 100% Italian,'' commented Marina Bastianelli, Business Development Manager at Del Monte.

“The collaboration with specialized partners, such as that of the Mantovano melon, is part of a broader strategic direction on the diversification of the Del Monte brand,” explained Jacopo Sica, Sales and Operations Director at Del Monte Fresh Produce EA.

This is the path that the company has taken in recent years and which sees Del Monte already engaged in supply chains of high added value, such as those of new varieties of kiwifruit, and in the production of innovative crops such as ginger and curcuma with zero residue.