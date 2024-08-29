Vegetable and fruits producer, marketer, and distributor Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. announced the appointment of Dr. Nizar Haddad as Director of Innovation and Business Development at Fresh Del Monte, and General Manager of De l’Ora Bio, a Fresh Del Monte-led partnership with Vellsam Materias Bioactivas.

According to the release the appointment represents a significant step in Fresh Del Monte's ongoing efforts to enhance operational efficiency and product innovation. Under Dr. Haddad, "De l’Ora Bio will focus on converting pineapple byproducts from Fresh Del Monte's operations into high-quality biofertilizers."

In addition to his role at De l'Ora Bio, Dr. Haddad will explore new opportunities for Fresh Del Monte to continue evolving agriculturally.

He aims to ensure that the company "remains at the forefront of industry innovation, setting new standards for agricultural excellence and operational effectiveness."

Dr. Nizar Haddad is the former Director General of the National Agricultural Research Centre (NARC) in Jordan. The company states that he revolutionized the agricultural sector by introducing cutting-edge digitalization and smart solutions and creating the region's first agricultural innovation incubator, the launch of the e-NARC platform, and the establishment of the National Seed Bank.