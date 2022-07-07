Jupiter's tests on new Greek grape varieties look promising

Ahead of its commercial Greek grape season, Jupiter Group has been testing promising new grape varieties.

Into their fifth year as the master license holders of ARRA™ varieties in Greece, the international growers, who specialize in grape and citrus production have shared their excitement about two new grape varieties in test phase.

“It is brilliant to see the new varieties flourishing so well first-hand in Greece, the test block looks set for another impressive season and we’re excited to see what progresses into commercial production,” said Founder and MD of Jupiter Group Mark Tweddle.

From its breeders Grapa Varieties, the Group has an early white and mid-late red in year one and two of evaluation in Greece.

The excellent white variety, harvested immediately after ARRA SUGAR DROP™ (ARRA 30) and ripening concurrently with Thompson is known as ARRA YUM!BO™ (ARRA 34). The jumbo size berries are developing exceptionally well in year one of test production.

The Group also has a mid-late red ARRA™ variety in its second year of test production. The crisp, naturally dark pink coloured berry has shown excellent uniform sizing and high yield.

Jupiter Group’s commercial Greek Grape volume will kick start around WEEK 31 with traditional variety Thompson, in Crete.

Following Thompson, they will continue to northern Greece with the ARRA™ varieties in the Katerini and Kavala regions from WEEK 35, and then IFG varieties from WEEK 42 onwards.

The Crimson variety will also start in mid-September.