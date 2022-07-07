Jupiter's tests on new Greek grape varieties look promising

Jupiter's tests on new Greek grape varieties look promising

July 07 , 2022
Jupiter's tests on new Greek grape varieties look promising

Ahead of its commercial Greek grape season, Jupiter Group has been testing promising new grape varieties.

Into their fifth year as the master license holders of ARRA™ varieties in Greece, the international growers, who specialize in grape and citrus production have shared their excitement about two new grape varieties in test phase.

“It is brilliant to see the new varieties flourishing so well first-hand in Greece, the test block looks set for another impressive season and we’re excited to see what progresses into commercial production,” said Founder and MD of Jupiter Group Mark Tweddle.

From its breeders Grapa Varieties, the Group has an early white and mid-late red in year one and two of evaluation in Greece.

The excellent white variety, harvested immediately after ARRA SUGAR DROP™ (ARRA 30) and ripening concurrently with Thompson is known as ARRA YUM!BO™ (ARRA 34). The jumbo size berries are developing exceptionally well in year one of test production.

The Group also has a mid-late red ARRA™ variety in its second year of test production. The crisp, naturally dark pink coloured berry has shown excellent uniform sizing and high yield. 

Jupiter Group’s commercial Greek Grape volume will kick start around WEEK 31 with traditional variety Thompson, in Crete.

Following Thompson, they will continue to northern Greece with the ARRA™ varieties in the Katerini and Kavala regions from WEEK 35, and then IFG varieties from WEEK 42 onwards.  

The Crimson variety will also start in mid-September.  

You might also be interested in


IFPA urges resolution of trade flow at U.S.-Mexico border
Positive season for Argentinian lemons despite challenges
First charter shipment of Zespri’s SunGold Kiwifruit arrives to U.S.
Planting and caring for cherry tomatoes in your home garden
Agronometrics in Charts: Berries surpass beer and avocados as Mexico’s number one agri-food export
Valencia growers predict a €150 million loss as a result of adverse weather
UF scientist sees a bright future for Florida-grown grapes
USDA forecasts record lows for U.S. citrus crop

Subscribe to our newsletter


Apoquindo 4775, of 1504, Las Condes
(+562) 27171114 info@freshfruitportal.com sales@fruitportals.com
Associated Brands