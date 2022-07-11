Fresh Del Monte highlights sustainably grown Kenyan avocados

Fresh Del Monte is offering Del Monte Avocados grown in their own sustainable farms in Kenya to all main European markets, starting this week and throughout the entire summer.

This Kenyan avocado is a big size, creamy Hass, which the company says has the perfect taste and versatility that European consumers expect for their summer recipes.

“Growing avocados in our own farms in Kenya with the unique expertise of our team there, makes a huge difference to offer the high-quality product the consumer wants,” said Thierry Montange, Marketing Director for Del Monte Europe Africa.

“As consumption increases in our region, Europeans have become more demanding about the quality of avocados they buy, and this is an opportunity for Del Monte, as a premium fruits producer, to offer the fruits that deliver the nutritional and taste benefits they expect, all year long,” he added.

Fresh Del Monte farms in Kenya have received numerous recognitions for their sustainability achievements, including the Sustainably Grown certification from SCS Global Services and their engagement in a women empowerment program in partnership with local NGOs, the company said in a release.

It added that Fresh Del Monte Europe keeps on its strategy to bring a diversified range of added-value, high quality fruits, carefully selected from their own farming operations with the benefit of many years of engagement on the sustainability front across its different production areas worldwide.