Australian avocado growers concerned over developer's plantation project

Australian avocado growers concerned over developer's plantation project amid oversupply

July 22 , 2022
Australian avocado growers concerned over developer's plantation project amid oversupply

Western Australian avocado growers have expressed concern at the prospect of an additional 200 hectares of avocado trees being planted in the wake of last season's oversupply, ABC News reports.

Perth-based land developer Alterra has announced it had secured $5.9 million for its Pemberton avocado plantation project. 

Manjimup avocado grower Vic Grozotis questioned the ability of the marketplace to absorb an additional 4,000 to 5,000 tonnes of avocado, the estimated quantity Alterra's project could produce once completed.

Mr Grozotis said domestic and international markets were largely being serviced to capacity by local growers and off season imports from New Zealand.

"On top of that, of the trees in the ground already down here, only about 50 per cent are in full production, so we are already going to see a lot more avocados coming on stream," Grozotis said.

"Production in the region this year has been relatively low due to poor flowering and pollination so if everything comes on stream next year, it is going to be very interesting."

Click here to read the full article.

You might also be interested in


Peruvian table grape exports rose by 17 percent in 2021-22 season
Dutch farmers protest against government plans
How to grow your own raspberries
Agronometrics in Charts: Indian mangoes swiftly recovering lost ground within the U.S. market 
Agronometrics in Charts: High temperatures deal a heavy blow to blackberry production in Mexico 
Westfalia details water sustainability strategy
Agronometrics in Charts: Peruvian blueberry exports projected to increase by up to 15%
Shanghai's reactivation to cause backlog for West Coast ports

Subscribe to our newsletter


Apoquindo 4775, of 1504, Las Condes
(+562) 27171114 info@freshfruitportal.com sales@fruitportals.com
Associated Brands