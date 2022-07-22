Australian avocado growers concerned over developer's plantation project amid oversupply

Western Australian avocado growers have expressed concern at the prospect of an additional 200 hectares of avocado trees being planted in the wake of last season's oversupply, ABC News reports.

Perth-based land developer Alterra has announced it had secured $5.9 million for its Pemberton avocado plantation project.

Manjimup avocado grower Vic Grozotis questioned the ability of the marketplace to absorb an additional 4,000 to 5,000 tonnes of avocado, the estimated quantity Alterra's project could produce once completed.

Mr Grozotis said domestic and international markets were largely being serviced to capacity by local growers and off season imports from New Zealand.

"On top of that, of the trees in the ground already down here, only about 50 per cent are in full production, so we are already going to see a lot more avocados coming on stream," Grozotis said.

"Production in the region this year has been relatively low due to poor flowering and pollination so if everything comes on stream next year, it is going to be very interesting."

