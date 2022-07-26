Walmart slashes profit forecast as consumers cut back on spending

Walmart slashes profit forecast as consumers cut back on spending

July 26 , 2022
Walmart slashes profit forecast as consumers cut back on spending

Walmart on Monday slashed its profit forecast as surging prices for food and fuel prompted customers to cut back on discretionary purchases.

The announcement led to its shares slid 10 percent in trading after the bell.

Shares of rivals including Target and Amazon.com also fell after Walmart’s warning, which signalled a “proverbial train wreck” for retailers, Burt Flickinger, managing director at Strategic Resource Group, was quoted as telling Reuters.

Walmart, described as a bellwether for the retail sector that caters to cost-conscious shoppers, said its full-year profit would decline 11 percent to 13 percent, compared to the 1 percent fall it previously forecast.

Neil Saunders, managing director of retail at GlobalData, was quoted as calling the warning a “cause for concern” for Walmart that highlighted the pressure on all retailers.

Click here to read the full article.

You might also be interested in


Chicago grocery chain acquired by New York-based investment firm
Citing explosive growth, Taylor Farms opens Canadian facilities 
U.S. EPA ordered to reassess glyphosate's impact
Greenyard to sell UK Fresh operations despite reporting all-round improved profitability
Vanguard International expands team, names new sales manager
Del Monte's Q1 profits hit by inflationary pressures
UK grocer’s robot army moves 2 million food items per day
South African citrus being detained on arrival in EU

Subscribe to our newsletter


Apoquindo 4775, of 1504, Las Condes
(+562) 27171114 info@freshfruitportal.com sales@fruitportals.com
Associated Brands