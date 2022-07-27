Blueberry Country looks to hire Post Harvest Operations Manager

By Blueberry Country

Blueberry Country, a leading New Zealand blueberry grower, is looking for a Post Harvest Operations Manager to take care of all its post-harvest activities, as well as a selection of other key responsibilities.

With orchards already established in Ohaupo & Ngatea in the North Island of New Zealand, Otautau in the South Island and another under development in Waipu (North Island), and being New Zealand’s largest holder of blueberry land with 750 acres (300+ hectares) currently in production, the company’s mission is to become the country’s leader in blueberries.

Some of the role’s main tasks will include formulating and delivering operational and strategic objectives, as well as analyzing financial data while trialing processes to improve quality and profitability.

Additionally, establishing and following standards that comply with legal regulations and owning the Food Control Plan (FCP) will also be key aspects of the role.

The candidate will also be expected to manage the Packhouse team, while proactively engaging its members through clear expectations and will work closely with the Leadership team, to set and implement Health & Safety and compliance policies, procedures and systems.

Blueberry Country, whose culture celebrates diversity & inclusion, promotes professional development while supporting team members with work-life balance. The base salary and superannuation are competitive and workers receive subsidized medical insurance, as well as rewards on special occasions.

The role will suit an experienced operations manager, and preference will be given to those experienced in horticulture.

With the company’s ongoing and projected growth in mind, someone with a desire to take the business to the next level, who sees a challenge as an opportunity and thrives on implementing change for improvement, will be a good fit.

To see the full job description, please click here.

For more information, please email hr@blueberry.co.nz.