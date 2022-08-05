Pacific Trellis Fruit expands its team

Welcoming in more talent and bolstering its ranks with added experience, Pacific Trellis Fruit/Dulcinea Farms has welcomed industry veterans Matt Tanner, Evangelina Kaudze and Shawn Young to its team.

“We are excited to have been able to add these talented individuals to our team. They will assist our efforts and our strategy to continue to elevate our business as well as growing the Dulcinea brand with high-quality products targeting flavor and consumer satisfaction while providing first-class customer service,” said Josh Leichter, CEO of Pacific Trellis Fruit.

Matt Tanner, a California native and UC Davis Agricultural Economics graduate, joins the company as Senior Sales Executive, bringing nearly thirty years of produce industry experience with him. He has held various sales and sales leadership roles throughout his career and most recently, he was the Vice President of Sales at Sol Group Marketing.

Evangelina Kaudze joins Pacific Trellis Fruit as Food Safety and Compliance Manager. With over 15 years of experience in the produce industry, Eve has extensive experience in food safety management and program development. Most recently, she was with ValleyFresh Global.

Shawn Young joins the company as Transportation Manager, bringing a wealth of experience over the past 20 years in logistics and operations. Shawn most recently was with Martori Farm’s transportation team and prior to Martori, he had worked for Sol Group and Del Monte in a variety of transportation and operations management positions.

Matt will be based in Florida, while Eve will be based in Los Angeles and Shawn, in Arizona.