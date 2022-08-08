Zespri wins at 2022 Healthy Snack Awards

Zespri’s SunGold Kiwifruit won the Best Kiwifruit award at Good Housekeeping’s 2022 Healthy Snack Awards in the Powerhouse Produce category.

The kiwifruit were featured in Good Housekeeping magazine in addition to being highlighted during a national broadcast segment on the TODAY Show on July 6.

During the segment, Stefani Sassos, RDN, Deputy Director at Good Housekeeping Institute, shared information on the selection process and the snacks that won the Healthy Snack Awards.

“Winning the Healthy Snack Award is really exciting, and the national media coverage helps inspire consumers to shake up their fruit bowl and try Zespri SunGold Kiwifruit this season,” explained Jeanne Wilson, Zespri’s Head of Marketing for the North American market.

Zespri SunGold Kiwifruit provides the complete package of taste and feel-good nutrition, with more than 20 vitamins and minerals, including vitamin C, fiber, potassium, folate, vitamin E and antioxidants, making them a naturally sweet, healthy snack.

Zespri is owned by current and former kiwifruit growers and has a global team of 700 based in Mount Maunganui, New Zealand and throughout Asia, Europe and the Americas. The company works with 2,800 growers in New Zealand and 1,500 growers offshore to provide consumers with Zespri Green, Zespri SunGold and Zespri Organic Kiwifruit.