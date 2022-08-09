Western Growers praises Inflation Reduction Act's $4B drought-relief funding

Western Growers, which represents local and regional family farmers growing fresh produce in California, Arizona, Colorado and New Mexico, reacted to the news of the inclusion of $4 billion in drought-relief funding for the Colorado River Basin in the Inflation Reduction Act.

On Sunday, in an historic move, the U.S. Senate approved the bill that will allocate $369 billion to tackle the climate crisis.

Western Growers, whose members and workers provide over half the U.S.'s fresh fruits, vegetables and tree nuts, issued a statement from its President & CEO Dave Puglia.

“We appreciate the determination of Senator Kyrsten Sinema and her colleagues to secure substantial new funding for drought-related priorities in the Colorado River Basin, which supports 5.7 million acres of irrigated agriculture including most of the nation’s winter vegetables as well as other high-value foods such as citrus and melons," he said.

“Not only does the Colorado River supply the water and power needs of nearly 40 million people across the West, it sustains the agricultural output of Yuma, Arizona and California’s Imperial Valley. Without fast and serious federal assistance, a significant portion of the nation’s food supply hangs in the balance.

“Senator Sinema and the other Western members of the Senate who insisted on inclusion of this relief have our sincere gratitude.”