Jupiter Group experiences record-breaking South African orange season

Global fresh produce grower Jupiter Group, has seen record volumes of South African Valencia oranges picked and packed on their Limpopo based farms this season to date.

In a month of Commonwealth Games records, Jupiter Groups’ South African farm teams have been breaking production records of their own.

Firstly, in just two short weeks, Jupiter packed just under four million kilograms of premium Delta and Midknight oranges, the equivalent weight of 1,574 African elephants!

In addition, WEEK 31 marked the first time the group had packed over 100,000 15kg boxes in a single week this season too.

Strong season start

Looking back, Jupiter Group experienced a higher than anticipated yield with their Turkey Valencias, a huge 25 percent up on expectation from their initial projections.

Subsequently, the group was served the same first-class service from Mother Nature with their bumper Midknight harvest.

Jupiter's deltas

Moreover, the harvest of Jupiter’s naturally large and juicy Delta oranges began in WEEK 32 and will continue through to WEEK 37, shipping in WEEK 39.

The oranges will process through Jupiter’s state-of-the-art, on-farm packhouse in Maswiri, ready to ship to its typical customer base in Europe, the Middle East and Far East.

Up next

Following the South African citrus season, Jupiter will turn its attention to its Greek grape season, already underway with its Thompson table grape harvest which started in WEEK 30 from Crete.

As Master License holders for ARRA™, the group will continue to northern mainland Greece with their ARRA™ varieties in the Katerini and Kavala regions harvesting all the way through to December.