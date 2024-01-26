Summertime Flavors make winter debut with Lemonade Apples

Rice Fruit Company, a leading producer of high-quality Eastern apples, announced the beginning of Lemonade apple packing.

With recent plantings coming into increased production this past season, Rice Fruit Company is saying “Hello Yellow” to their newest offering, Lemonade apples- the vibrant, yellow apple sensation.

“We’re super excited to offer an apple that’s fresh and bright, but most importantly, delicious,” says Jill Hughey, Director of Sales at Rice. The packaging offers an eye-catching contrast that pops on the store shelves, and the eating quality is excellent.”

Lemonade™ is a cross between a Gala and Braeburn, giving the apple its crunchy effervescence paired with a blushing cheek. It’s the perfect color break in the sea of red currently dominating retail shelves.