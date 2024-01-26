Summertime Flavors make winter debut with Lemonade Apples

Summertime Flavors make winter debut with Lemonade Apples

January 26 , 2024
More News Top Stories
Summertime Flavors make winter debut with Lemonade Apples

Rice Fruit Company, a leading producer of high-quality Eastern apples, announced the beginning of Lemonade apple packing.

With recent plantings coming into increased production this past season, Rice Fruit Company is saying “Hello Yellow” to their newest offering, Lemonade apples- the vibrant, yellow apple sensation. 

“We’re super excited to offer an apple that’s fresh and bright, but most importantly, delicious,” says Jill Hughey, Director of Sales at Rice. The packaging offers an eye-catching contrast that pops on the store shelves, and the eating quality is excellent.”

Lemonadeis a cross between a Gala and Braeburn, giving the apple its crunchy effervescence paired with a blushing cheek. It’s the perfect color break in the sea of red currently dominating retail shelves. 

You might also be interested in


CMI Orchards’ Sunrise Magic apples now available
WAPA revises Northern Hemisphere apple and pear forecast
Supply of late-season EverCrisp variety growing
Early South African pome fruit crop brings positive projections
Agronometrics: U.S. Apple Association placing high emphasis on exports amidst record surge in holding volumes
New look for Kanzi apples 
Ambrosia Gold apples harvest complete

Subscribe to our newsletter


Apoquindo 4775, of 1504, Las Condes
(+562) 27171114 info@freshfruitportal.com sales@fruitportals.com
Associated Brands