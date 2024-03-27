Guatemalan Hass avocados pass important APHIS hurdle - FreshFruitPortal.com

Guatemala's Hass avocado sector has achieved a significant step towards gaining access to the United States market. The USDA Animal & Plant Health Inspection Service announced Wednesday that Guatemalan Hass avocados had met its risk-assessment standards and could advance to a public comment period regarding the fruits' market access.

"The US Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) has completed a pest risk analysis that evaluates the pest risks associated with importing fresh avocado fruit (Persea americana var Hass) from Guatemala into the United States," the USDA's Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service said Wednesday.

"Based on careful analyses and thorough research, APHIS has determined that the application of one or more designated phytosanitary measures will be sufficient to mitigate the risks of introducing or disseminating plant pests or noxious weeds into the United States."

APHIS found that a "systems approach" would be appropriate to safely import fresh Guatemalan Hass avocados to the United States. The inspection service also established a list of pests of low to medium risk that would require a management system to prevent "unacceptable consequences."

"The systems approach for Hass avocado fruit is based upon the establishment of pest-free places of production for specific pests and obviates the need for post-harvest commodity treatments to achieve phytosanitary security," an APHIS document said.

Guatemala's National Plant Protection Organization will be required to establish an operational work plan that incorporates APHIS on the implementation, monitoring, and supervising of Hass avocados exports. All fruit must have traceability from the place of production through the packing house and export processes until arrival at eligible U.S. ports of entry.

APHIS documents on pest risk analysis and risk mitigation are available for review and comment for a 60-day period ending May 28, 2024. Documents can be found by searching APHIS-2024-0014 on www.regulations.gov.

Currently, Mexico dominates the United States imported avocado market, claiming a 90% share, according to USDA data. Peru follows in a distant second with 6.4%. The United States imported an average total of $2.9 billion worth of fresh avocado over the past four years.

