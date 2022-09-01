Maersk announces first green logistics warehouse in Denmark

Danish shipping and logistics giant A.P. Moller – Maersk has unveiled plans to operate the company’s first low greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions contract logistics warehouse in Denmark.

“We are pleased to announce our first green contract logistics warehouse in Denmark. Many of our customers are looking for long-term partners that have such capabilities to reduce their entire climate footprint,” commented Birna Odefors, Area Managing Director, Nordics, A.P. Moller – Maersk, according to a report by Offshore Energy.

The 40,000 sqm facility has an option for an additional 40,000 sqm and is scheduled to become operational in 2024. It will be located in Taulov in South Denmark. The project will be carried in partnership with Taulov Dry Port, which is a Danish joint venture between ADP A/S and PFA Pension.

“The Taulov facility also has a strategic position in Europe and will be a key asset to serve our customers as a deconsolidation point and add value by optimizing transport modes with its port, rail and road links creating flexibility in flows by accelerating or slowing down supply chains,” added Odefors.

As explained, the warehouse is part of Maersk’s strategy “to accelerate the delivery of fulfillment capability in Denmark”.

The green contract logistics warehouse is aiming to be built to BREEAM Excellent standards with zero direct emissions from operations in full accordance with Maersk’s overall goal to decarbonise its entire operations by 2040.

Maersk’s emissions targets entail that at least 90 pct. of its global cold chain and contract logistics operations will be certified as green by 2030 (scope 1 and 2).

To read the full report, please click here.