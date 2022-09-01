VOG 2022-23 apple season underway, slightly smaller crop forecast

For the 2022-23 apple season, the VOG Consortium has forecasted a slightly smaller crop but with an increase in the most innovative varieties and organic output.

On one hand, table apple quantities forecast for integrated production are slightly below 450 thousand tonnes, a drop of 3.5 percent compared to the previous season.

On the other hand the estimate of organic output is sharply higher (+15 percent) at over 35 thousand tonnes, thanks to the new orchards planted in the last few years. The data reflect the estimated forecast for the South Tyrol - Südtirol, where production will fall by 3 percent.

With regard to varieties, there is a sharp reduction in Royal Gala (-15 percent) due to the heavy spring drop. Granny Smith returns to normal levels after last year’s poor crop, while quantities of all the other traditional apples decrease as a consequence of the variety renewal launched by the Consortium in recent years.

The variety plans are also leading to large increases for the new brands and the contract varieties, such as Pink Lady (+15 percent), Kanzi (+11 percent), envy (+35 percent), yello (+32 percent), Joya (+74 percent), Crimson Snow (+40 percent) and SweeTango (+32 percent).

The growth in the latest new apples launched by VOG also continues: output of Giga® will double to over 4 thousand tonnes, RedPop® will rise to almost 3 thousand (+40 percent) and Cosmic Crisp® will increase to 3,500.

At the European level, a slight increase in production is forecast, with a total of about 12.17 million tonnes. This figure is higher than in the last few years, but well below the record crop of 2018.

“In Europe, we are witnessing weaker demand due to a drop in consumption”, said Klaus Hölzl, Sales Manager of VOG, adding that “alongside this scenario we are facing the increases in costs of energy and commodities, which producers are unlikely to be able to absorb entirely.”

As a result, Hölzl admitted: “We are predicting a hesitant start to the campaign... thanks to our variety projects, we have a rich assortment of apples and so we can guarantee our customers quality fruit for 12 months. We are confident that this strength will enable us to overcome the situation, which however is still difficult for our growers.”

Moreover, with effect from the 2022-23 season, the VOG Consortium is presenting itself to the market under the new Home of apples concept.

“Home of apples is not just a rebranding operation: it is a manifesto of our values and the way we operate,” explains VOG CEO Walter Pardatscher.

“We account for 6 percent of total European output and 32 percent of that of Italy and are present on 75 international markets, so we are the partner of choice for building a complete, modern apple assortment grown by both integrated production and organic methods.”

The first Royal Gala apples were picked in mid August and the campaign will cover all 12 months of the year with a quality product.