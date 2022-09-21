Global peach and nectarine production to rise in 2022-23 despite U.S. drop

A recent report published by the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) revealed that a 1 million-ton growth is expected for global peach and nectarine production in the 2022-23 season.

The increase, which could result in production of 23.7 million, comes from a rising output led by China, European Union, and Turkey, the world’s top producers. While the U.S and EU are set for lower levels of trade, total exports are expected to remain unchanged thanks to higher shipments from Uzbekistan and China.

U.S production is expected to drop over 100,000 tons to 605,000 due to late winter and early spring freezes impacting crops in the top three growing states of California, South Carolina, and Georgia. Reduced supplies are anticipated to pressure exports lower to 70,000 tons, while imports are up to 35,000 tons.

Simultaneously, EU production is forecast to improve to 3.1 million tons as supplies in France and Greece rebound from last year’s weather damage. This will offset any significant losses in top grower Spain, which had endured a 30% drop due to intense cold and severe frosts during April and May.

With the majority of EU exports sourced from this country, EU shipments are likewise expected to contract, down 12,000 tons to 125,000.

In the Southern Hemisphere, Chilean production is expected to continue its long upward trend, rising to 180,000 tons on favorable growing conditions and improved winter rainfall after decades of relentless drought. Rising nectarine output continues to outpace peach production as growers expand nectarine acreage in response to higher nectarine returns.

Fresh cherry production to follow rising trends

In line with both the improvement in weather conditions for Chilean production and surging output in Turkey, world cherry production in 2022-23 is forecast up over 220,000 tons to 4.7 million. Greater supplies are expected to lift imports slightly to 630,000 tons on higher shipments to the EU and China.

While EU production is anticipated to see a recovery from last year’s adverse growing conditions, rising to 727,000 tons as good growing conditions offset heat and drought induced losses in Spain, Portugal, and Hungary, greater shipments from Turkey and Chile are forecast to boost imports to a record 60,000 tons.

On the other hand, exports are expected to contract again to 15,000 tons as markets remain limited following Russia’s 2014 ban of EU agricultural products.