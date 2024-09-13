Peach and nectarine categories to see value uptick

September 13 , 2024
More News Top Stories
Peach and nectarine categories to see value uptick

The peaches and nectarines industry is projected to reach a value of $24.2 million by 2032, a recent DiMarket report stated. This growth represents a CAGR of 3.46 % during the forecast period.

This growth is attributed to factors such as the benefits of hybrid seeds, government initiatives, rising food security concerns, and technological advancements. Hybrid seeds offer enhanced yield, disease resistance, and improved fruit quality, driving their adoption in commercial farming.

Global production has been fairly stable during the last 5 years, ranging between 650,000 to 710,000 tons. China leads global production, contributing over 50% of the total.

These categories are crucial in global agriculture, producing highly sought-after stone fruits. This sector features diverse cultivars, primarily divided into clingstone and freestone varieties, with advancements in grafting and crossbreeding technologies enhancing yield and quality. 

Applications extend beyond fresh consumption to processed products like jams, juices, and canned goods. Precision farming, integrated pest management, and advanced irrigation techniques have significantly impacted productivity and sustainability. 

The industry's advantages include economic contributions to rural economies, nutritional benefits, and support for biodiversity. Technological progress and efficient supply chains continue to drive growth and resilience in this vital agricultural domain.

Related articles: U.S. peaches and nectarines are granted access to the Vietnamese market

You might also be interested in


Peru and Chile continue to lead global blueberry market
India’s growth potential for avocado consumption
The Top Seven
Michoacán suspension reshapes U.S. avocado market
The Top Seven
The Top Seven
A look at the 2023-24 Peruvian grape season
Brazilian grapes to make China debut this year

Subscribe to our newsletter


Apoquindo 4775, of 1504, Las Condes
(+562) 27171114 info@freshfruitportal.com sales@fruitportals.com
Associated Brands