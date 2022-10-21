Summertime Jalisco production supplemented Mexican avocado deal

This summer, avocado growers in Jalisco began exporting their fruit to the United States.

Alvaro Luque, president and CEO of Avocados From Mexico, tells Fresh Fruit Portal that his industry’s “ability to meet year-round demand for avocados is further enhanced and even more high-quality Mexican avocados will make their way to U.S. consumers’ tables.”

He notes that the “microclimate, volcanic soil and timely rainfall in Michoacán allows avocado trees to bloom year-round, making it the only region sending Hass avocados to the U.S. 365 days a year.”

Avocado production has grown dramatically, with supply reaching more than 2 billion pounds annually.

He elaborates that, over the last few years, there has been a significant increase in Mexican avocado imports. “In just seven years, we have doubled the volume of Mexican avocado imports from 1.2 billion pounds in 2014 to 2.4 billion pounds in 2021. This increase has been fueled by dramatic growth in U.S. demand for avocados and equally dramatic growth in the U.S. import economy.”

Furthermore, Luque said the demand has been driven primarily by a shift from consumers who prefer more ethnic and health-promoting foods in their diets, an increase in use of avocados by restaurants, an increased awareness of the health benefits of avocados, and marketing programs like Avocados From Mexico.