Sun World expands North American footprint with new licensees

Global variety development and licensing business Sun World International has announced that it has added three new importers to its licensees in North America.

The importers include GrapeMan Farms, Pacific Trellis Fruit and Sierra Produce. These appointments further expand the company’s portfolio to 17 companies.

“We are pleased to appoint these extraordinary importers, to further bolster our presence in the global fruit trade,” said Garth Swinburn, Vice President of Licensing for Sun World.

The licenses include the right to import fruit from existing and new varieties developed by Sun World, marketed under the company’s newly acquired brands. Autumn Crisp, Midnight Beauty, Sable Seedless, Adora Seedless, and Scarlotta Seedless are among the varieties included.

“We’re confident that providing further access to our proprietary fruit varieties will allow our licensed growers to maximize their revenues while increasing consumer exposure to our table grapes and related varietal brands,” Swinburn said.