Zespri aims for sustainability with new compostable labels in EU markets

Kiwifruit marketer Zespri has announced that all of its kiwifruit will feature compostable labels, starting with the upcoming season for the northern hemisphere. The new tags will undergo a trial in France before expanding to the rest of the EU markets.

The effort comes as Zespri continues to work towards 100% recyclable, reusable or compostable packaging alternatives. The company has set 2025 as a deadline for achieving this objective.

The brand has assured that all labels comply with EU safety regulations, and none of them contain any harmful chemicals. This includes the adhesive used and inks, which are all approved for both domestic and industrial compost.

“We know consumers want to see us make progress towards more environmentally friendly labels and we’re really pleased to be able to have a home compostable fruit label on our European-grown fruit in France this season, and industrial compostable ones for the balance of European markets,” said Giorgio Comino, Zespri Executive Officer - Europe and North America.