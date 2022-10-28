Mission Produce appoints new SVP of Sales and Marketing

Mission Produce has announced that Cherly Hoefs is joining the team as Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing (SVP).

Along with Hoefs appointment, the brand promoted several senior leaders within the sales department. Brooke Becker, Patrick Cortes and Hector Soltero will assume Vice President positions, and Roberto Rodriguez is to become Director of International Exports.

“Mission is strategically developing its sales and marketing departments to enhance our ability to meet and exceed customer expectations and create value-added solutions,” said Tim Bulow, president and CEO.

The company, one of the world leaders in sourcing, producing and distributing fresh Hass avocados, seeks to continue to capitalize on evolving opportunities in the avocado and mango categories.

“These leaders are poised to help drive continued growth across the Company’s channels in the U.S. and globally while strengthening Mission’s current initiatives in people development and process improvement. I am confident in their ability to maintain Mission’s position as a category leader and achieve profitable results for the Company,” said Bulow.

Produce veteran Cheryl Hoefs comes to the company with nearly thirty years of experience in the industry. Her credentials include a Master of Business Administration (MBA) concentrated in Finance from Saint Mary’s College of California and a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration (BSBA) in Marketing from The Ohio State University.