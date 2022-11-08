Western Growers announces winners of Board of Directors election
PRESS RELEASE
Western Growers is pleased to announce the results of the 2023-2024 Western Growers Board of Directors elections. The following members have been elected by the membership to serve a two-year term starting in November 2022 at the 96th Western Growers Annual Meeting:
D-1 All Arizona except Yuma County
Steve Martori, Martori Farms
D-2 Yuma County (Arizona)
Craig Alameda, Topflavor Farms, Inc
Robert Barkley, Barkley Ag Enterprises, LLC
D-4 Imperial County and Blythe
Lawrence Cox, Coastline Family Farms
J.P. LaBrucherie, LaBrucherie Produce
D-5 Los Angeles, Orange, San Diego Counties
A.G. Kawamura, Orange County Produce
D-6 Santa Maria, Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo
George Adam, Innovative Produce
John Jackson, Beachside Produce LLC
Craig Reade, Bonipak Produce Co
Ryan Talley, Talley Farms
D-7 North San Joaquin and Northern California
Stephen Danna, Jr., Danna Farms, Inc.
Ronald Ratto, Ratto Bros, Inc.
D-8 Ventura County
Stephen Barnard, Mission Produce, Inc.
George Boskovich III, Boskovich Farms, Inc.
Thomas Deardorff II, Deardorff Family Farms
D-9 Kern County
Catherine Fanucchi, Tri-Fanucchi Farms, Inc.
Bob Giragosian, Kern Ridge Growers, LLC
Brandon Grimm, Grimmway Farms
Kyle Richardson, Garry Richardson Farms
Rob Yraceburu, Wonderful Orchards
D-10 Watsonville, Gilroy, Hollister, Santa Cruz
Dominic Muzzi Jr, Muzzi Family Farms, LLC
Eric Reiter, Reiter Affiliated Companies
D-11 Monterey County
Chad Amaral, D’Arrigo Bros of California
Bardin Bengard, Bengard Ranch, Inc.
Rodney Braga, Braga Fresh Family Farms
David Gill, Rio Farms
Tom Nunes V, The Nunes Company, Inc.
Bruce Taylor, Taylor Farms California, Inc.
D-12 East San Joaquin Valley
Brian Bertelsen, Cove Ranch Management
Carol Chandler, Chandler Farms
Harold McClarty, The HMC Group Marketing, Inc.
Thomas Mulholland, Mulholland Citrus
D-13 Riverside and San Bernardino
Albert Keck, Hadley Date Gardens, Inc.
John Powell Jr, Peter Rabbit Farms
D-14 West San Joaquin Valley
Stephen F. Patricio, Westside Produce
Stuart Woolf, Woolf Enterprises
Affiliated Directors
Sonny Rodriguez, The Growers Company, Inc.
Bruce Talbott, Talbott’s Mountain Gold
Directors at Large
Alexandra Allen, Main Street Produce
Kevin Andrew, Vanguard International
Edwin Camp, D.M. Camp & Sons
Tim Escamilla, DOLE Fresh Vegetables
Jack Vessey, Vessey & Company
Mike Way, Prime Time International
The Western Growers Annual Meeting is the premiere event in Western agriculture, and this year is being held from Nov. 2-5, 2022 at The Venetian Hotel and Resort in Las Vegas. Attended by key decisionmakers from Western Growers member companies, the Annual Meeting brings growers, shippers and processors together with allies and suppliers in the fresh produce industry.
The 2022 event will celebrate agricultural icon John Harris by giving him the Award of Honor, the organization's highest honor, and Pinnacle Claims Management President David Zanze, who will be recognized for his nearly 38-year tenure with the company.
About Western Growers:
Founded in 1926, Western Growers represents local and regional family farmers growing fresh produce in California, Arizona, Colorado and New Mexico. Western Growers' members and their workers provide over half the nation's fresh fruits, vegetables and tree nuts, including half of America's fresh organic produce. Connect and learn more about Western Growers on Twitter and Facebook.