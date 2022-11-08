Western Growers announces winners of Board of Directors election

PRESS RELEASE

Western Growers is pleased to announce the results of the 2023-2024 Western Growers Board of Directors elections. The following members have been elected by the membership to serve a two-year term starting in November 2022 at the 96th Western Growers Annual Meeting:

D-1 All Arizona except Yuma County

Steve Martori, Martori Farms

D-2 Yuma County (Arizona)

Craig Alameda, Topflavor Farms, Inc

Robert Barkley, Barkley Ag Enterprises, LLC

D-4 Imperial County and Blythe

Lawrence Cox, Coastline Family Farms

J.P. LaBrucherie, LaBrucherie Produce

D-5 Los Angeles, Orange, San Diego Counties

A.G. Kawamura, Orange County Produce

D-6 Santa Maria, Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo

George Adam, Innovative Produce

John Jackson, Beachside Produce LLC

Craig Reade, Bonipak Produce Co

Ryan Talley, Talley Farms

D-7 North San Joaquin and Northern California

Stephen Danna, Jr., Danna Farms, Inc.

Ronald Ratto, Ratto Bros, Inc.

D-8 Ventura County

Stephen Barnard, Mission Produce, Inc.

George Boskovich III, Boskovich Farms, Inc.

Thomas Deardorff II, Deardorff Family Farms

D-9 Kern County

Catherine Fanucchi, Tri-Fanucchi Farms, Inc.

Bob Giragosian, Kern Ridge Growers, LLC

Brandon Grimm, Grimmway Farms

Kyle Richardson, Garry Richardson Farms

Rob Yraceburu, Wonderful Orchards

D-10 Watsonville, Gilroy, Hollister, Santa Cruz

Dominic Muzzi Jr, Muzzi Family Farms, LLC

Eric Reiter, Reiter Affiliated Companies

D-11 Monterey County

Chad Amaral, D’Arrigo Bros of California

Bardin Bengard, Bengard Ranch, Inc.

Rodney Braga, Braga Fresh Family Farms

David Gill, Rio Farms

Tom Nunes V, The Nunes Company, Inc.

Bruce Taylor, Taylor Farms California, Inc.

D-12 East San Joaquin Valley

Brian Bertelsen, Cove Ranch Management

Carol Chandler, Chandler Farms

Harold McClarty, The HMC Group Marketing, Inc.

Thomas Mulholland, Mulholland Citrus

D-13 Riverside and San Bernardino

Albert Keck, Hadley Date Gardens, Inc.

John Powell Jr, Peter Rabbit Farms

D-14 West San Joaquin Valley

Stephen F. Patricio, Westside Produce

Stuart Woolf, Woolf Enterprises

Affiliated Directors

Sonny Rodriguez, The Growers Company, Inc.

Bruce Talbott, Talbott’s Mountain Gold

Directors at Large

Alexandra Allen, Main Street Produce

Kevin Andrew, Vanguard International

Edwin Camp, D.M. Camp & Sons

Tim Escamilla, DOLE Fresh Vegetables

Jack Vessey, Vessey & Company

Mike Way, Prime Time International

The Western Growers Annual Meeting is the premiere event in Western agriculture, and this year is being held from Nov. 2-5, 2022 at The Venetian Hotel and Resort in Las Vegas. Attended by key decisionmakers from Western Growers member companies, the Annual Meeting brings growers, shippers and processors together with allies and suppliers in the fresh produce industry.

The 2022 event will celebrate agricultural icon John Harris by giving him the Award of Honor, the organization's highest honor, and Pinnacle Claims Management President David Zanze, who will be recognized for his nearly 38-year tenure with the company.

For more information, please contact:

Ann Donahue

(949) 302-7600

adonahue@wga.com

About Western Growers:

Founded in 1926, Western Growers represents local and regional family farmers growing fresh produce in California, Arizona, Colorado and New Mexico. Western Growers' members and their workers provide over half the nation's fresh fruits, vegetables and tree nuts, including half of America's fresh organic produce. Connect and learn more about Western Growers on Twitter and Facebook.