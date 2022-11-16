Paul Slupecki appointed as head of TOMRA Fresh Food

TOMRA Food has appointed Paul Slupecki as Senior Vice President, Head of TOMRA Fresh Food. This follows the reorganization of TOMRA Food into two business areas, TOMRA Fresh Food and TOMRA Processed Food. TOMRA Fresh Food is the global leader for in integrated packhouse solutions for fresh fruit and vegetables. These solutions include sorting, grading, peeling, analytical, and packing technologies.

Paul was previously TOMRA Fresh Food’s Vice President, Head of Global Sales. He was instrumental in developing TOMRA’s Fresh Food activities since joining the company in 2019, leading direct commercial market access in Europe and Latin America as well as recently establishing an integrated business partnership with ICOEL, which also designs and manufactures fruit and vegetable processing equipment.

Michel Picandet, Executive Vice-President and Head of TOMRA Food, commented: “I’m really pleased to have Paul as part of the Food leadership team and to continue working with him in his new capacity.

Paul’s solid experience in the food industry and his previous commercial role in TOMRA will reinforce our efforts and investment to work even more closely with our customers. I expect Paul will greatly contribute to our customers’ successes while continuing to develop a stronger network for TOMRA Fresh Food around the world.”

Paul said: “I am very excited about my new role and, with the great team at TOMRA Fresh Food, I look forward to being part of the TOMRA resource revolution – helping customers grow their businesses while also having a positive impact on global sustainability.

We are dedicated to giving our customers better access to TOMRA’s teams in the regions and equipping them with the solutions that have the greatest positive impact on their bottom line.”

About TOMRA Food

TOMRA Food designs and manufactures sensor-based sorting machines and integrated post-harvest solutions transforming global food production to maximize food safety and minimize food loss, by making sure Every Resource Counts.

The company has more than 12,800 units installed at food growers, packers and processors around the world for Confectionery, Fruit, Dried fruit, Grains and Seeds, Potatoes, Proteins, Nuts, and Vegetables.

These solutions include advanced grading, sorting, peeling and analytical technology to help businesses improve returns, gain operational efficiencies, and ensure a safe food supply.

TOMRA Food operates centers of excellence, regional offices and manufacturing locations within the United States, Europe, South America, Asia, Africa and Australasia.

Follow TOMRA Food on Facebook @TOMRA.Food, Twitter @TOMRAFood, Instagram @TOMRAFood and on LinkedIn at TOMRA Food.

TOMRA Food is a division of TOMRA Group. TOMRA was founded in 1972 that began with the design, manufacturing and sale of reverse vending machines (RVMs) for automated collection of used beverage containers.

Today, TOMRA is leading the resource revolution to transform how the planet’s resources are obtained, used and reused to enable a world without waste. The company’s other business divisions comprise TOMRA Recycling, TOMRA Mining and TOMRA Collection.

TOMRA has approximately 100,000 installations in over 80 markets worldwide and had total revenues of ~10.9 billion NOK in 2021. The Group employs ~4,600 globally and is publicly listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange. The company headquarters are in Asker, Norway.

For further information about TOMRA, visit www.tomra.com.