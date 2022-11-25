Chilean cherry exports hit by trucker strike

Following the trucker union strike announced this past week, 25,000 tons of Chilean cherry destined for China are seriously compromised, Mundo Marítimo reports.

Both exporters and fruit growers have expressed their extreme concern due to the stoppage being carried out by various trucker unions throughout Chile.

The shipment was part of the start of the Chilean fruit season and was bound for theCherry Express” service to Asia.

The president of the Chilean Fruit Exporters Association AG (ASOEX), Iván Marambio, warned of the serious situation in the Extension Zone of Logistic Support (Zeal) in the Port of Valparaíso. Access to the terminal remains blocked.

"Once again our fruits are paying the costs of a problem that we did not bring about, but that is having negative effects on our sector. For example, today (Nov. 23) the container ship 'HMM Blessing' of the 'Cherry Express' service will now depart without all the planned load of cherries due to the obstruction of the entry of the fruit to the facilities.

This is serious, as it damages Chile's external image and the fulfillment of delivery dates, but also our buyers and consumers in foreign markets who are waiting for our fruit," said Marambio.

According to data provided by ASOEX, Chile will export the equivalent of 446,769 tons of cherries this season. This represents a 25% increase in volume year-on-year.