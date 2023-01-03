Colombian fresh mangoes make U.S. market debut

Colombia recently met a milestone in its exports history, with the first container of fresh Keitt mango reaching U.S. ports on Dec. 27.

The variety was grown in the Varahonda farm in Valle del Cauca and arrived at the port of Savannah, Georgia, destined for the irradiation plant in Gulfport, Mississippi.

"After having the admissibility and registering the farms with APHIS, the interest of our customers Trópico Produce SAS and Seasons Farm Fresh in the management of the logistic and commercial operation of this first delivery was fundamental," said Varahonda farm’s grower Juan Felipe Peña to FreshFruitPortal.com.

Seasons Farm Fresh, under the leadership of Nick Bernal, assumed the risk of purchasing, importing and marketing this mango variety.

"My dream is to develop Colombian mango in the U.S. and that is why I am taking on this adventure with this 22-ton container. Besides, mango is the only fruit that competes strongly with avocado in North America," said Bernal.

Mangoes are now part of a total of 108 fresh Colombian agricultural products that have been green lit to enter the U.S. market.

The U.S. has imported US$552 million in fresh mangoes, registering a 29% growth in these purchases from 2018 to 2021.

The Varahonda farm plans to export 1,000 tons of mango next year, hoping to become a supplier to one of the top consumer countries for this fruit.

In Colombia, the mango industry has more than 36,000 hectares planted, generating 28,000 direct jobs, according to data from the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development.