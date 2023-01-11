Kapi Kapi Growers hires Business Development Manager for company expansion

PRESS RELEASE

Kapi Kapi Growers, one of the leading producers of premium pineapples and bananas in the world, welcomes Wendy O’Brien to help further the company’s U.S. and North American business expansion.

With over 20 years of experience in fresh produce sales and marketing, O’Brien brings a wealth of knowledge to continue building Kapi Kapi’s national sales. In addition to garnering new business with retail, foodservice, wholesale, and processing contacts, she will also work with existing customers to ensure they receive the highest quality product available in a timely manner.

“My job is to develop mutually beneficial, long-term partnerships that will sustain business growth at all levels,” said Wendy O’Brien, Business Development Manager. “I look forward to supporting Kapi Kapi in its domestic and North American growth journey and bringing premium bananas and pineapples to our customers!”

Kapi Kapi has responsibly grown bananas and pineapple since 1987. Kapi Kapi is the largest carbon-neutral certified banana grower in Costa Rica and Latin America, working to cultivate a healthier world through growing and delivering delicious and healthy food. The company also aims to inspire sustainable growth by leading environmentally friendly practices in every step of the way and building meaningful partnerships for the future.

To learn more about Kapi Kapi and to speak to a sales team member about the current supply of bananas and pineapples, contact sales@kapigrowers.com or visit www.kapigrowers.com.

About Kapi Kapi

