Argentina: Messi immortalized in specially designed cornfield

January 19 , 2023
Lionel Messi was recently honored by Argentina's agriculture business, Reuters reports.

Following the country’s recent FIFA World Cup win, the first since 1986, a local farmer in the central Cordoba province decided to immortalize the player’s face in his own cornfield.

The crop, located in Los Condores, was sown using an algorithm that calculated where seeds would need to be planted to create the huge visual image.

Farming engineer Carlos Faricelli was responsible for writing the code that allowed the machines to sow in a precise pattern, leaving certain areas more dense with seeds than others.

The cornfield belongs to farmer and soccer enthusiast Maximiliano Spinazze, who is the third largest global exporter of corn. 

 

Photo by REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian.

