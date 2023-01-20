Global leader AgroFresh to spotlight extensive portfolio of freshness solutions at Fruit Logistica

PRESS RELEASE

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. today announced their participation in Fruit Logistica in Berlin Feb. 8-10 at Hall 21, Booth E- 20. Fruit Logistica is one of the top international trade shows bringing together fruit and vegetable industry experts from 86 different countries. As a global AgTech innovator and the leader in the fresh produce post-harvest segment, AgroFresh will showcase a full range of freshness solutions and digital technologies that enhance the quality and help extend the shelf life of fresh fruits and vegetables, while offering energy and water savings.

“Customers are looking for solutions that not only protect their produce but have a meaningful impact on sustainability and help conserve our planet’s precious natural resources,” said Conor Walshe, AgroFresh Commercial Director for Europe, Africa and Middle East. “AgroFresh continues to evolve and grow our portfolio of post-harvest solutions and services to new crops and global markets. We look forward to connecting with our customers from around the world to share our recent innovations at Fruit Logistica next month.”

AgroFresh will offer several special presentations, featuring “FreshCloud: a digital solution to help improve produce quality and profitability” at the Tech Stage Wednesday, Feb. 8 at 12:30 p.m. and “SmartFresh: 20 years revolutionizing the fruit industry” Thursday, Feb. 9 at 5 p.m. at the AgroFresh booth.

AgroFresh experts will highlight recent advancements and a wide range of innovative freshness solutions during the show, including:

SmartFreshTM Quality System – AgroFresh revolutionized the apple industry 20 years ago with SmartFresh products, the original and industry leading trusted brand of 1-methylcyclopropene (1- MCP) ethylene management technology. In addition to keeping produce fresher longer, SmartFresh products can help save energy. Recent studies demonstrate that the combined use of SmartFresh products and controlled atmosphere storage can save up to 7,500 kWh during a six-month period, resulting in a 36 percent overall energy savings.

VitaFreshTM Botanicals Life Select – AgroFresh recently launched this organic plant-based coating that helps keep produce fresh longer and reduces food loss and waste. The new product is organic, certified by CAAE and OMRI listed. This solution just received the vegan certification, or V-Label, by the European Vegetarian Union (EVU).

AgroFresh representatives will be available at Fruit Logistica in Hall 21, Booth E-20 through the run of the show. Contact info@agrofresh.com to book a booth appointment, sign up for the presentations here https://forms.office.com/r/G5nsQPxasK and visit www.agrofresh.com to learn more about the full portfolio of solutions.

Contact your local AgroFresh account manager to determine product registration and availability, and recommendations for use by specific country and crop.

About AgroFresh

AgroFresh (Nasdaq: AGFS) is an AgTech innovator and global leader with a mission to prevent food loss/waste and conserve the planet’s resources by providing a range of science-based solutions, data- driven digital technologies, and high-touch customer services. AgroFresh supports growers, packers, and retailers with solutions across the food supply chain to enhance the quality and extend the shelf life of fresh produce. The AgroFresh organization has 40 years of post-harvest experience across a broad range of crops, including revolutionizing the apple industry with the SmartFreshTM Quality System for more than 20 years. This is powered by a comprehensive portfolio that includes plant-based coatings, equipment and proprietary solutions that help improve the freshness supply chain from harvest to the home. To learn more about AgroFresh’s product freshness solutions visit www.agrofresh.com.