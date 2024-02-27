UNITEC Group presents latests advancements at Fruit Logistica

For nearly a century, UNITEC Group has been synonymous with innovation and excellence in the fruit and vegetable industry. Established in 1924, the company's roots trace back to the pioneering work of Dalle Vacche in Massa Lombarda, Italy. Since its inception, UNITEC has been at the forefront of developing non-destructive technologies for quality selection in fruits and vegetables, driven by a relentless pursuit of perfection and a commitment to meeting the evolving needs of produce companies worldwide.

As UNITEC celebrated its centennial milestone, the company's legacy of innovation continues to thrive. Fruit Logistica 2024 marked a significant moment in UNITEC's journey, showcasing its latest breakthroughs and advancements. With a strong emphasis on research, analysis, and experimentation, UNITEC remains deeply connected to the market, ensuring that its solutions are tailored to address the most pressing challenges facing the industry.

At the heart of UNITEC's mission is a steadfast dedication to customer success, embodied by its motto, "we work for your results." This customer-centric approach drives UNITEC's relentless pursuit of excellence, as it seeks to empower produce companies with cutting-edge technologies that drive efficiency, enhance quality, and optimize operations from field to market.

The company's booth at Fruit Logistica showcased a diverse range of solutions tailored to meet the unique needs of fruit and vegetable producers, packers, and distributors worldwide.

One of the technologies featured at Fruit Logistica was the UNI Smart Tray Filler—an automatic filler designed to pack various fruit varieties with precision and efficiency.

The company also featured the UNICAL 200 Cherry: Cherry Vision 3.5 Ai, an innovative solution that leverages artificial intelligence to detect defects in cherries, ensuring superior quality control.

The UNICAL 222 Berry, equipped with Blueberry Vision 3 and UNIQ Blueberry technology, offers precise external and internal quality selection for blueberries, thereby enhancing their organoleptic characteristics while maintaining integrity.

Additionally, UNITEC presented UNIQ Solutions for Internal Quality Selection, developed by their R&D department, which cater to specific fruits within the UNIQ range, ensuring comprehensive internal quality selection.

UNITEC also introduced the UNICAL 222 HAZELNUT, providing hazelnut sorting solutions through its Hazelnut Vision system, enhancing handling processes and quality selection.

At the UNISORTING booth, visitors witnessed the UNI INTELLIGENT PACK DATES, a robotic solution for efficient packing of dates inside punnets, reducing labor costs.

UNI FLOW GENTLE PACKER, a patented solution, maximizes the automatic packing capacity of apples while preserving fruit integrity.

Additionally, UNI ROBOTICS showcased the UNI SMART PAL ROBOT, a robotic cell for high-efficiency automated palletization, capable of palletizing various formats automatically without mechanical regulations, thereby improving stability.

Angelo Benedetti, President of UNITEC, reflected on the company's journey, and emphasized the role of innovation, collaboration, and customer partnership in driving success. With an average team age of 35 years, UNITEC remains energized by the trust and support of its customers, inspiring a culture of continuous improvement and forward-thinking.

As UNITEC looks ahead to the next 100 years, its commitment to innovation, sustainability, and customer-centricity remains unwavering. Fruit Logistica 2024 serves as a testament to UNITEC's enduring legacy and its ongoing pursuit of excellence in the fruit and vegetable industry.