Three new raspberry varieties to be launched at Fruit Logistica

As part of an expansion of its raspberry portfolio, Advanced Berry Breeding (ABB), a leader in raspberry breeding, announced the commercial launch of three new varieties – the premium Malaika, as well as Zawadi and Baridi.

The three varieties are set to be showcased at the upcoming Fruit Logistica event in Berlin (Feb 7-9).

"This event marks a significant milestone in ABB’s ongoing commitment to innovation in raspberry breeding," said ABB in a release.

Particular attributes

Each variety has the following attributes:

Malaika (formerly ABB135) – The crown jewel of ABB's raspberry breeding program. Malaika is the premium choice for growers who aim for the apex of quality. It stands out for its exceptional firmness, and vibrant flavour and features a high-end clamshell presentation that ensures no leakage. Moreover, Malaika boasts an extended shelf life of an additional 3 to 4 days compared to any other ABB variety and is also easy to pick. It is the variety for growers focused on premium markets, looking to double their sales potential.

– The crown jewel of ABB's raspberry breeding program. Malaika is the premium choice for growers who aim for the apex of quality. It stands out for its exceptional firmness, and vibrant flavour and features a high-end clamshell presentation that ensures no leakage. Moreover, Malaika boasts an extended shelf life of an additional 3 to 4 days compared to any other ABB variety and is also easy to pick. It is the variety for growers focused on premium markets, looking to double their sales potential. Zawadi (formerly ABB136) – Advancing raspberry production with efficiency and versatility. Growers can expect robust, resilient plants and high-yielding harvest while saving on plant material. This is a cost-effective raspberry breeding solution for large-scale production.

Baridi (formerly ABB132) – Tailored for the unique demands of winter cultivation. Baridi offers growers an excellent opportunity to capitalize on the winter production season. It is a game-changer as it requires no chill to thrive, it has no sensitivity to the cold, and it bypasses the need for dormancy.

“In the past eight years, we have witnessed the global fresh raspberry market nearly double in size, transforming an acreage race into a more mature, professionalized sector,” says Hubert Gadret, chief executive officer of Advanced Berry Breeding. “As the market continues to evolve and margins become more competitive, the need for innovation becomes paramount.”

These varieties are breaking away from traditional breeding and cultivation practices and setting a new standard in the raspberry breeding industry, said the company in a release.

“The overwhelmingly positive feedback from growers worldwide has reinforced our belief that we are unveiling these innovations at the right time and place. This is a pivotal moment for us and the industry,” adds Gadret.

Achieve year-round production with ABB raspberry varieties

The addition of these three varieties to ABB’s portfolio of raspberry varieties, enables growers to achieve year-round production, which is vital in today’s dynamic raspberry industry.

“Our breeding program focuses not only on superior quality and resilience of the raspberries but also on the adaptability to various growing seasons and locations,” says Gadret.

In the Huelva-Algarve region of southern Europe, ABB’s varieties have enabled continuous raspberry production throughout the year – taking advantage of the mild winters and warm summers.