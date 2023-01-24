Two-thirds of Spanish fruit and vegetable imports come from non-EU countries

Spanish imports of fruit and vegetables from non-EU countries grew by 14% year-on-year, reaching reached €2.1 billion euros ($2.28 billion dollars) up to October 2022. These represented 67% of the value of total Spanish imports, which amounted to €3 billion euros.

Morocco remains the leading supplier of fresh fruit and vegetables in the Spanish import market, with 772 million euros until October 2022, with a growth of 20%, maintaining the upward trend of recent years.

At a distance from the first, the second extra-community supplier is Peru, from where fruits and vegetables were imported worth 356 million euros, up 20%, and in third place is Costa Rica with 179 million euros (+18%).

As for fruit and vegetable imports from the EU27 stood at 990 million euros from January to October 2022, 33% of the total, and also recorded growth compared to the same period of 2021 of 15%.

The first Community supplier is France from where fruit and vegetables were imported worth 278 million euros, 30% more than in the same period of 2021, closely followed by Portugal, with 238 million euros (+16%), according to data from the Customs and Excise Department of the Tax Agency, processed by FEPEX.