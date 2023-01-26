2M alliance terminated by Maersk and MSC

Maersk and MSC to terminate vessel-sharing alliance

January 26 , 2023
More News Top Stories
Maersk and MSC to terminate vessel-sharing alliance

The world’s two largest shipping lines are ending their vessel-sharing alliance 2M. The partnership ending officially in January 2025, FreightWaves.com reports.

This comes as both companies saw a divergence in their respective business strategies during the pandemic, with MSC opting to expand its operations through secondhand ship acquisitions, while Maersk focused instead on being an end-to-end logistics provider.

The two carriers said that the decision comes from mutual agreement and is complying with conditions set by the original contract, which was signed in 2015.

The contract, which initially stated that the alliance on east-west services was for a minimum of 10 years, also required a two-year notice period for termination.

“Discontinuing the 2M alliance paves the way for both companies to continue to pursue their individual strategies,” said MSC CEO Soren Toft and newly appointed A.P. Moller-Maersk CEO Vincent Clerc in a joint statement.

Both executives emphasized that the decision to terminate 2M will have no effect on immediate alliance services.

According to Maersk, the company is seeking to “minimize any disruptions to the 2M network leading up to termination in 2025.”

Additionally, the firm stated that the end of 2M “paves the way for Maersk to efficiently focus on our integrator strategy to meet the evolving needs of our customers, including reliability, flexibility and sustainability.”

As for MSC, Toft assured that they will continue to “strengthen and modernize our fleet, providing us with the scale we need for the most comprehensive ocean and short-sea shipping network in the market”.

You might also be interested in


Agronometrics in Charts: Chilean cherry exports projected to increase by 25% in the 2022-23 season
Exchange rates key concern for California citrus
Colombian ag exports could grow by 250% in the U.S. market over next decade
Agronometrics in Charts: 2022: Cherries in Review
Primland consolidates its "We are growers" positioning for its new Northern Hemisphere export season
U.S. Apple exports see major changes
California strawberry industry rain damages approach US$200M
University of Florida awarded $16M to fight citrus greening

Subscribe to our newsletter


Apoquindo 4775, of 1504, Las Condes
(+562) 27171114 info@freshfruitportal.com sales@fruitportals.com
Associated Brands