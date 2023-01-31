Super Bowl: Watch the AFM teaser ad

AFM reveals Super Bowl teaser for national TV ad

January 31 , 2023
More News Top Stories
AFM reveals Super Bowl teaser for national TV ad

Many months of planning for a Super Bowl promotion by Avocados From Mexico (AFM) are approaching the climatic event.

Now, the world anticipates the match-up between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles!

AFM has released this teaser of its television ad, which will run during the game.

AFM indicates this promotion is ideal because it comes at the peak time for Mexican avocado exports, and of course, avocado industry promotions driven guacamole and other avocado dishes to prominence for Super Bowl parties.

This year AFM’s national shopper marketing campaign features football legend, Deion Sanders and his fiancée, award-winning TV and film producer, Tracey Edmonds. The couple partnered with Avocados From Mexico to create their favorite guac recipes and the brand is inviting shoppers to vote for their favorite in the "Tasty Good vs Good Fat1 Delish" showdown.

 

You might also be interested in


The supply chain crisis will have a long-lasting impact on the industry
U.S. rail unions reject government agreement, threaten strike
Copefrut and Verfrut join forces in China
Rains may impact early Salinas veg deal
Agronometrics in Charts: Avocado hectarage growth set to slow in Peru
Australia approves apple imports from the U.S.
U.K. supermarkets average 25% sales rise in late 2022
AgBiome signs a commercial distribution and supply agreement with Summit Agro Mexico (SAM) for Howler fungicide

Subscribe to our newsletter


Apoquindo 4775, of 1504, Las Condes
(+562) 27171114 info@freshfruitportal.com sales@fruitportals.com
Associated Brands