AFM reveals Super Bowl teaser for national TV ad

Many months of planning for a Super Bowl promotion by Avocados From Mexico (AFM) are approaching the climatic event.

Now, the world anticipates the match-up between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles!

AFM has released this teaser of its television ad, which will run during the game.

AFM indicates this promotion is ideal because it comes at the peak time for Mexican avocado exports, and of course, avocado industry promotions driven guacamole and other avocado dishes to prominence for Super Bowl parties.

This year AFM’s national shopper marketing campaign features football legend, Deion Sanders and his fiancée, award-winning TV and film producer, Tracey Edmonds. The couple partnered with Avocados From Mexico to create their favorite guac recipes and the brand is inviting shoppers to vote for their favorite in the "Tasty Good vs Good Fat1 Delish" showdown.