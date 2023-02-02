USDA modifies marketing order regulations for California-grown kiwifruit

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) announced on Jan. 30 a modification in handling regulations prescribed under the federal marketing order for kiwifruit grown in California.

As recommended by the Kiwifruit Administrative Committee, the change relaxes the minimum size requirement for all varieties of Actinidia chinensis species kiwifruit to Size 49, defined in the requirements as a maximum of 64 pieces of fruit in an 8-pound sample.

In addition, the rule will exempt all varieties of Actinidia chinensis species kiwifruit from the requirement that fruit packed in a container be fairly uniform in size.

This modification is expected to California kiwifruit producers with expanded opportunities to sell more kiwifruit to consumers who will then have more selection of variety and size.

Authorized by the Agricultural Marketing Agreement Act of 1937, marketing orders are industry-driven programs that help fruit, vegetable and specialty crop producers and handlers achieve marketing success by leveraging their own funds to design and execute programs that they would not be able to do individually.

AMS provides oversight to fruit, vegetable and specialty crop marketing orders and agreements to ensure fiscal accountability and program integrity.

Kiwifruit imported into the U.S. will also be eligible for the change in minimum size and shape standards, as required by section 608e of the Agricultural Marketing Act of 1937.

The rule will take effect starting on March 1, 2023.