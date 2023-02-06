Bayer and Kimitec join forces on crop protection solutions

Bayer and Kimitec have announced a strategic agreement to accelerate the development and commercialization of biological crop protection solutions and biostimulants.

The strategic association between both companies will drive the discovery and commercialization of biological solutions based on molecules derived from natural sources, including crop protection products and biostimulants.

Naturally derived biological solutions will be aimed at crop protection against pests, diseases, and weeds, as well as biostimulants to promote plant growth.

Kimitec operates MAAVi Innovation Center, Europe's largest biotech innovation hub, with 15 years of experience in the research and discovery of natural molecules and compounds for agriculture and the food industry.

Comments from both parties

"Bayer is committed to bringing farmers closer to the benefits offered by biological solutions as part of an integrated crop management system backed by our leadership, crop protection products, and digital tools," said Dr. Robert Reiter, Head of R&D for Bayer's Crop Science division.

"Every farmer can benefit from biological products for uses ranging from seed treatment to pest control, Bayer will offer solutions that provide greater added value and flexibility to farmers."

"Our collaboration with Kimitec opens a unique, faster pathway to innovation-intensive biological solutions that will help us realize our joint vision of a new generation of effective, safe, and sustainable products of natural origin," explained Benoit Hartmann, Head of Biologics at Bayer's Crop Science division.

"This alliance with Kimitec demonstrates exactly how Bayer wants to drive an open innovation ecosystem to develop together with different strategic partners the next generation of biologics."

The market for bio-based products is expected to grow to approximately €25 billion by 2028, driven by consumer and supermarket demands for residue-free food that drive farmers to seek innovative and sustainable crop protection solutions.

"Fifteen years ago, Kimitec was born with a clear vision: to change the way food is produced. Today, our agreement with Bayer brings us closer than ever to realizing that vision by enabling us to expand our global reach and bring our technology to millions of farmers around the world," says Felix Garcia, CEO of Kimitec.

"This agreement with Bayer is perfectly aligned with our Open Innovation 360 strategy, which is to collaborate with world-leading innovation companies to provide cutting-edge, sustainable solutions for farmers, consumers, and the planet."