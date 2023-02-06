Camposol presents year-round blueberry program at Fruit Logistica

PRESS RELEASE

From February 8 to 10, Camposol will again be present with its own stand in Berlin, where the senior executives of the business units and the international sales team will be happy to welcome the visitors. In this year's edition of Fruit Logistica, the agenda will focus on Camposol's two star products: blueberries “all-year-round” and avocados.

In blueberries, Camposol has developed a sustained supply from Peru, and as of this year has 52 weeks of production. Sergio Torres, Senior Vice President North America & Commercial Operations of Camposol, said: "We are proud to have reached the year-round supply target, which we have been working towards with determination in recent years."

The main season for Camposol blueberries is from August to November, then there is a second season from late January to April, and during the rest of the year a reduced volume is available. Over the past years, the standard Biloxi variety has been increasingly replaced by Ventura and other varieties. In addition, Camposol also produces exclusive varieties of Driscoll's.

In avocados, the Camposol group is focused on marketing programs with its regular customers in North America, Europe, and Asia, starting the season with fruit from third party growers with whom the company cooperates. The main season for avocados from its own orchards basically runs from arrivals in week 20 to week 35 and may extend beyond. The Camposol team is pleased to welcome its guests at Fruit Logistica in hall 25 / stand C-51 to give a comprehensive overview of Camposol's value proposition that combines product quality with the sophisticated logistics services offered by its distribution platforms on three continents.

* * *

About Camposol

Camposol is a multinational company that provides families around the world with fresh and healthy food. We have operations in Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Peru, and Uruguay, commercial offices in North America, Europe, and Asia, a corporate office in Costa Rica, and trusted relationships with the main supermarkets worldwide, as well as customers in more than 40 countries. We are involved in the harvest, processing, and marketing of high-quality agricultural products such as avocados, blueberries, grapes, mangoes, and mandarins, among others.

Camposol is a company that is committed to supporting sustainable development through social and environmental responsibility policies and projects aimed at increasing the shared value for all its stakeholders. It is also an active member of the United Nations Global Compact, issues annual GRI-aligned sustainability reports and has achieved the following international certifications: Global Gap, Rainforest Alliance, and BRC, among others, as well as compliance with the legislation of the country of destination. CAMPOSOL is evaluated under social ethics standards such as SMETA and GRASP.

For more information about Camposol, please visit us at www.camposol.com