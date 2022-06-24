Camposol makes good progress towards year-round avocado supply

With its avocado season in full swing, Camposol is broadening its focus to include additional areas to develop further sourcing alternatives and strengthen year-round avocado supply.

In a statement, Commercial Operations Director of Camposol David Bruggen said that “as our growth plans move forward, we continue to deepen our capability to supply fresh avocados on a year-round basis.”

Following the expansion of its avocado production in Colombia as a complement to the operations in Peru, and with the intention of intensifying its activities in the Mediterranean area, the company has set up an office in Malaga, in southern Spain as a sales, services, and sourcing platform.

A major objective for the near future will be to develop relationships with growers, in the first line for the supply of avocados and blueberries from Spain, Morocco, and Portugal, but possibly also for other fruit.

At the same time, the Malaga office will facilitate the development and expansion of customer relationships for the distribution of Camposol’s fruits, especially in the Southern European markets of Spain and France.

Bruggen added: “Our own production in Colombia and the office in Spain, as well as a focus on ripe & ready to eat, all contribute to increasing our market presence across the entire EU. This, together with our constant efforts for a sustainable and fair supply chain, makes us optimistic for the future.”

A challenging season is expected for this summer: With rising energy costs and shrinking family budgets, the industry will have to monitor consumer behavior with regard to premium products like avocados. Thus, in cooperation with its retail customers, Camposol will activate some promotion for summer avocados to ensure volumes continue to flow, keeping in mind its aim to provide a year-round avocado supply.

Moreover, in all of the company’s expansion efforts, the aspect of CSR (Corporate Social Responsibility) is always present, also with regard to the well-being of its employees. For example, the company offers its workers a special bonus to enroll in a housing project.

Family groups whose monthly income does not exceed a certain limit, may apply for the "Techo Propio" ("own house") project managed by the real estate company MarVerde. The project was launched in 2015 very close to the Camposol avocado farms in Chao / La Libertad, and it benefits 2,500 people in the area.

After the positive experiences made in the north, the project will soon be extended to Ica, in the south of Peru.

Furthermore, increasing the presence in Central Europe and the Nordic areas are also near-term priorities. Nevertheless, Germany and the UK will remain as principal markets for Camposol in Europe.