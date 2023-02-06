Vanguard International announces strategic alliance with RK Growers

Global marketer Vanguard International has announced a strategic partnership with RK Growers, seeking to continue to grow the businesses globally.

RK Growers latter will operate as Vanguard’s procurement office for all European produced products and Vanguard will provide marketing, sales, and distribution into Asia.

“RKG and Vanguard hold similar values and share an overarching mission to provide top-quality products to the global market 52 weeks a year and as such this partnership is a strategic alliance to ensure we continue to do just that,” said Craig Stauffer, CEO - Vanguard International Group.

Headquartered in Italy, RKG imports, researches, selects, grows, and markets new cultivar varieties exclusively in the European market

“RKG is a leader in Europe and this agreement helps us strengthen our supply base year-round in this important region,” Stauffer added.

The company’s product scope includes fresh fruits, vegetables, dried fruits, and wine.

Paolo Carissimo, President of RK Growers, said the venture is seeking to accelerate its growth in Asia.

“Vanguard has a long reputation of being a leader in fostering long-standing relationships with industry leaders across the Asian markets, and it is with this experience and knowledge that we are eager to work together to support our mutual growth in this important region,” he said.