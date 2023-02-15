Mexican avocado exports to the U.S. now worth $3B

In 2022, Mexico exported just over one million tons of avocado to the U.S. With this, the combined annual commercial value totaled $3.1 billion dollars, according to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development.

The federal agency explained that the export success of the Mexican avocados has been based on its quality, safety and a larger area devoted to cultivation, with a total 248,456 hectares.

Along with this extensive growing area, the country’s sustainable practices and an efficient and effective use of water resources have allowed the industry to secure surplus volumes in order to set annual records in the international market.

Of total exports, 95% corresponded to fresh whole avocados, 4% to guacamole and 2% to pulp.

The Secretary of Agriculture and Rural Development, Víctor Villalobos Arámbula, said that for the Mexican Government it is a pleasure to accompany farmers in this process, which is successful because it generates territorial development and well-being, especially for small and medium-sized producers, their families and communities.

Additionally, producers have implemented phytosanitary measures in orchards and packaging houses to guarantee consumers and trading partners that the fruit is free of pests and diseases.

Data from the US Department of Agriculture shows that from January to November last year, 82% of the total fresh avocado imported came from Mexico, with a value of $2.7 billion dollars.

According to data from the Servicio de Información Agroalimentaria y Pesquera (SIAP), in 2022 the sale of guacamole showed a year-on-year increase of 8%, going from 35,809 tons to 38,723 tons, while avocado pulp was marketed in quantities averaging 338 tons per week.

The origin of the fruit was exclusively from Michoacan fields certified by Mexican and U.S. health authorities.

However, in the second half of 2022, the USDA approved imports from Jalisco, expanding the scope of the Mexican industry in the U.S.

In the case of guacamole, which is a sauce that combines avocado pulp, garlic, onion, chile, tomato, lime juice and salt, 2,975 tons were destined for the U.S. market in the three weeks prior to the Super Bowl, while in the same period last year, pulp exports averaged 371 tons per week.