AALPUM undergoing change

February 27 , 2023
Sergio Rene Lugo, will serve as acting director general of AALPUM until a permanent replacement is named, according to Marco Antonio Camou Loera AALPUM´s Chairman of the Board of Director. Lugo had only recently joined AALPUM, when it was announced in November that Juan Laborin was amicably stepping down from the director general post that he had held for 19 years. 

Lugo can be reached at email  slugo@aalpum.org, and telephone 6621151864.

AALPUM - the Asociacion Agricola Local de Uva de Mesa – otherwise known as the Sonoran Grape Growers Association - is based in Hermosillo, Sonora.

