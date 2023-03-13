PVM brings Magic star apple to the U.S. market

March 13 , 2023
Proprietary Variety Management announced an agreement with Fresh Forward, a plant breeder and marketing company in Huissen, The Netherlands, to become the exclusive U.S. propagation and commercialization manager for the WUR200 cv apple, branded as Magic Star.

“We have been monitoring Magic Star since 2019, and recently harvested the first crop from our test orchard in the Yakima Valley,” stated Kevin Brandt, COO of Proprietary Variety Management. 

He continued, “We were extremely pleased to see how well the cultivar performed in Washington State.  The fruit exhibited exceptional flavor and an outstanding fruit finish. Of particular interest to PVM are the natural immunities WUR200 cv possesses, as we work to seek out new varieties that are friendly for the grower.”  

Magic Star is a cross between the apple Elise, and an unnamed scab-resistant cultivar.  It produces a dark red blushed apple with the scab-resistant qualities of its parent as well as little susceptibility to mildew. Magic Star is known to hold very well in storage and has a long shelf life.   

The flavor of the crunchy dessert apple is described as “fresh” and “sweet”.  It has been marketed in The Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, Switzerland, and England for 3 seasons, receiving high marks for taste and consumer appeal.  

Noting these qualities and characteristics, PVM & Fresh Forward are confident that Magic Star will also do well in the United States. 

