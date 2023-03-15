California Avocado Commission announces Terry Splane as new Marketing VP

The California Avocado Commission recently announced food industry veteran Terry Splane addition as the organization’s new vice president of marketing.

This comes as the role was vacated by Jan DeLyser following her retirement last month.

Splane has over 30 years of sales and marketing experience in the foodservice and retail channels, most recently as Head of Partner Success & Strategy for Impossible Foods.

“We are very happy to have Terry Splane join the team and lead the Commission’s marketing strategy and activities,” said president, Jeff Oberman.

“Terry’s deep experience in the fresh food industry and comprehension of multiple distribution channels including retail, club and foodservice, as well as his leadership in strategy, branding, advertising and public relations, align very well with our marketing program.”

Before working at Impossible Foods, Splane acted as Vice President of Marketing for Ventura Foods, a role he retained for more than a decade.

“In addition to Terry’s demonstrated marketing proficiency, his industry leadership and mentorship are reasons that we're confident he will be a great fit with the California Avocado Commission,” said Oberman.

