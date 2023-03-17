John Johnston joins Naturipe Farms as Director of Premium Products

PRESS RELEASE

Naturipe Farms is pleased to announce John Johnston has joined their team in the newly created position of Director of Premium Products. This new position aligns with Naturipe’s long-term focus on premium products, which will leverage their grower/owner investments in proprietary genetics.

Johnston will take the lead on the current premium products like Mighty Blues, Mighty Reds and Green House Strawberries and champion the expansion new premium products.

"I'm thrilled to join the Naturipe Farms team and have always admired the company as an innovative leader in the global berry industry,” said Johnston. “This is a unique opportunity to leverage my experience to accelerate and expand Naturipe’s leadership of the premium berry category."

With his undergraduate degree from Purdue and his MBA from Cal State Long Beach, Johnston has devoted over 15 years of his career to the food and agribusiness industries with companies including Driscoll’s, Chiquita, Fresh Express and H.J. Heinz.

He also demonstrated his dedication to the industry, holding both elected and volunteer positions with USHBC.

Johnston will report directly to Jim Roberts, President of Sales. “I am extremely excited to bring John on board as he is going to be an outstanding addition to the best berry team in the world,” said Roberts. “His focus on premium products will help further differentiate Naturipe Farms from our competitors and provide a return on the investments our owners have made on new genetics focused on flavor and quality.”

About Naturipe:

Naturipe is a farmer-owned producer and marketer of nutritious, best-tasting, premium berries and avocados that has been an industry leader for more than 100 years producing healthy, deliciously fresh, frozen, and value-added products. Because our diverse grower base shares resources, skills, labor, and knowledge, we are better farmers and, in turn, strengthen the local farm community. Our focus on innovation ensures year-round availability of locally grown and Globally LocalTM conventional and organic fruit.