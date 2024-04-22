Fox Packaging mourns founder, Kenneth Fox

Press Release (Fox Packaging)

MCALLEN, Texas — With deep sorrow, Fox Packaging announced the passing of its founder, Kenneth Fox. Kenneth passed away on Wednesday, April 17, 2024, at the age of 91. Kenneth was a true pioneer in the packaging industry. His incredible journey, unrelenting dedication, and unmatched commitment to excellence has left an enduring legacy in our industry and in our hearts.

Sixty years ago, Kenneth Fox started what would be known today as Fox Packaging. Kenneth’s journey to becoming a worldwide flexible packaging supplier started from very humble beginnings. Kenneth was a burlap and mesh bag salesman for a company out of Kansas City, MO. With his family in Kansas City, Kenneth’s sales territories included: North Dakota, Florida, and Texas.

Territories so far from home meant Kenneth spent most of his time on the road. Kenneth made the difficult decision to move his wife and four children to South Texas and start manufacturing packaging on his own. Six sewing machines in the back of a melon shed was the beginning of what would become Kenneth Fox Supply, Co (Fox Packaging today). Kenneth’s entrepreneurial spirit allowed him to identify niche markets and discover solutions to problems not yet realized. The openness and acceptance of the Texas produce industry in those days gave him the opportunity and resources he needed to get his start.

Kenneth’s pioneering spirit and dedication to quality laid the foundation for the company’s success as he emphasized the importance of family and relationships. Throughout his career, Kenneth remained guided by the principles of integrity, innovation and family. He instilled these values in every aspect of Fox Packaging’s operations, ensuring that the company not only thrived but also served as a beacon of excellence in the industry.

Kenneth is survived by his wife Elaine Fox; his children: Valerie Mehis (Jim), Lori Goldman (Bruce), Keith Fox (Bruni), and Aaron Fox (Danielle); ten grandchildren and seven (soon to be nine) great grandchildren. Kenneth is preceded in death by his parents Anna and Louis Fox and his son Craig Fox.

Continuing with Kenneth’s vision are his sons, Keith Fox (President of Fox Packaging), Aaron Fox (Executive Vice President, Fox Packaging/President of Fox Solutions), and four of his grandsons: Lucas Fox, Jacob Fox, Dylan Fox, and Noah Fox.

As we mourn the loss of an industry leader may we celebrate Kenneth’s enduring legacy and honor the impact he has had on our industry. Kenneth Fox was laid to rest April 19, 2024, in McAllen, Texas. Details regarding memorial services will be shared as they become available.

May Kenneth’s memory forever be a blessing.