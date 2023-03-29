National Mango Board elects four new board members

The National Mango Board (NMB) elected four new officers during its annual board meeting which took place in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, on March 13.

New NMB officers must fulfill their duties and responsibilities by leading the board in accordance with the Commodity Promotion, Research, and Information Act of 1996, and the Mango Order.

Newly elected members are Albert Perez of Miami, Florida who will serve as Chair, and Thomas Hall of Oxnard, California as Vice Chair.

Additionally, serving as Secretary is Cesar Morocho of Piura, Peru, and Luis Carlos Martinez of Guatemala City, Guatemala was elected as Treasurer.

These four officers will be joined by four members who will serve on the Executive Board supporting the newly elected officers.

Carlos Palafox of Jalisco, Mexico will serve as the Industry Relations Officer, Alyssa Hind of Hidalgo, Texas will serve as the Marketing and Communications Chair, Rod Chamberlain of Mecca, California will serve as the Research & Industry Relations Chair, and Clark Golden of Vineland, New Jersey will serve as Ex-Officio.

The company explained that new NMB officers, together with the rest of the board members, will “continue to uphold the NMB’s mission to increase the consumption of mango in the U.S. by inspiring consumers and educating them about the culture, flavor, and nutrition of mangos while bringing the industry together.”

“Congratulations to the newly elected NMB officers and the Executive Committee members in 2023,” said National Mango Board Executive Director, Manuel Michel.

“We look forward to working with the new NMB leadership and receiving their guidance to develop successful marketing and communication programs that continue driving mango demand and consumption. While at the same time supporting research projects and industry-related events that provide value and maintain a strong and vibrant mango industry,” said Michel.