Fresh fruit exporters across the globe have their sights set on India, the world's most populous country with more than 1.4 billion residents and a market with immense growth potential. FreshFruitPortal.com rounds up the month's top headlines about the India fruit trade.

In February, a delegation from the Almond Board of California (ABC) embarked on their annual trip to India, led by Clarice Turner, president and CEO.

The trip included participation in an almond conference hosted by ABC at the Gulfood Show, where Turner shared insights into the potential for almond trade in India and showcased California almonds on the global stage.

After retaliatory tariffs were lifted last summer, $10.8 million of U.S. apples were exported to India. This almost immediately impacted American apple growers; the market in India opened at the beginning of apple-picking season in the Pacific Northwest.

All states in Australia recorded higher cherry export volumes compared to last season, according to a season-end webinar to update growers and exporters. The event, organized by Cherry Growers Australia (CGA), also highlighted the promise for Australian cherries in the Indian market.

Last year, India agreed to reduce tariffs on some U.S. ag products including fresh, frozen, and dried blueberries and cranberries.

Initially, Washington plans to ship only frozen blueberries to India, with a bigger program expected for 2025-26, committee members said during the meeting.

Between April 22-25, Under Secretary Alexis M. Taylor will lead an agribusiness trade mission to New Delhi, India with 47 U.S. businesses and organizations. The mission is to hold targeted business-to-business meetings and site visits. Businesses hope to build new trade links, strengthen existing partnerships, observe U.S. products in the marketplace, and discover the latest Indian consumer food trends.

Chile’s harvest is projected to end in the second half of May. Most shipments will go to India, the United States, Europe and Latin America.

Chile is the second-largest kiwifruit supplier, after New Zealand, to the United States with a 20% share of the market.

The South African citrus export season will kick off in April with Vietnam as the newest destination for oranges.

Paul Hardman, COO of the CGA, told FreshFruitPortal.com that the opening of this market offers an export potential of 15,000 tons of oranges.

Hardman said they are currently working hard to expand trade to India. He also sees promise in Thailand and South Korea.