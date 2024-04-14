India fruit trade attracts California almonds, Washington apples and Australian cherries

April 14 , 2024
More News Today's Headline Top Stories
India fruit trade attracts California almonds, Washington apples and Australian cherries

Fresh fruit exporters across the globe have their sights set on India, the world's most populous country with more than 1.4 billion residents and a market with immense growth potential. FreshFruitPortal.com rounds up the month's top headlines about the India fruit trade.

Almond Board of California sees potential for growth in Indian market

In February, a delegation from the Almond Board of California (ABC) embarked on their annual trip to India, led by Clarice Turner, president and CEO. 

The trip included participation in an almond conference hosted by ABC at the Gulfood Show, where Turner shared insights into the potential for almond trade in India and showcased California almonds on the global stage. 

Washington apple farmers consider future in Indian market

After retaliatory tariffs were lifted last summer, $10.8 million of U.S. apples were exported to India. This almost immediately impacted American apple growers; the market in India opened at the beginning of apple-picking season in the Pacific Northwest.

Washington apple grower Jake Robison - Photo: USDA FAS

As Australian cherry exports rebound, industry eyes Indian market

All states in Australia recorded higher cherry export volumes compared to last season, according to a season-end webinar to update growers and exporters. The event, organized by Cherry Growers Australia (CGA), also highlighted the promise for Australian cherries in the Indian market.

Washington blueberries look to Asia, as growers await highest volumes in decade

Last year, India agreed to reduce tariffs on some U.S. ag products including fresh, frozen, and dried blueberries and cranberries.

Initially, Washington plans to ship only frozen blueberries to India, with a bigger program expected for 2025-26, committee members said during the meeting.

Highbush blueberries - Photo: Mark Ehlenfeldt

Highbush blueberries - Photo: Mark Ehlenfeldt

USDA looks to Asia Fruit Logistica, trade missions as part of regional approach

Between April 22-25, Under Secretary Alexis M. Taylor will lead an agribusiness trade mission to New Delhi, India with 47 U.S. businesses and organizations. The mission is to hold targeted business-to-business meetings and site visits. Businesses hope to build new trade links, strengthen existing partnerships, observe U.S. products in the marketplace, and discover the latest Indian consumer food trends.

Chilean kiwifruit harvest delayed over brix level

Chile’s harvest is projected to end in the second half of May. Most shipments will go to India, the United States, Europe and Latin America.

Chile is the second-largest kiwifruit supplier, after New Zealand, to the United States with a 20% share of the market. 

South Africa eyes Asian markets as oranges gain access to Vietnam

The South African citrus export season will kick off in April with Vietnam as the newest destination for oranges. 

Paul Hardman, COO of the CGA, told FreshFruitPortal.com that the opening of this market offers an export potential of 15,000 tons of oranges. 

Hardman said they are currently working hard to expand trade to India. He also sees promise in Thailand and South Korea.

You might also be interested in


California citrus breeding program grows with congressional support
What research says about blueberries and health
Peruvian fruit to access eight new markets in 2024
Garland S. Reiter, Jr. appointed to Chief Commercial Officer, Driscoll’s of the Americas
Chilean kiwifruit harvest delayed over brix level
Peruvian mango campaign reaches 43% of shipments
Strong US fruit outlook forebodes lower grower prices for apples, more
USDA announces $26M fund for regional food market development

Subscribe to our newsletter


Apoquindo 4775, of 1504, Las Condes
(+562) 27171114 info@freshfruitportal.com sales@fruitportals.com
Associated Brands